Things getting exciting in the Archers

Friday, 25 November 2022

Things are getting exciting in the Archers, with not one, but two choirs in the offing.

One is aimed at the youth, and the other is aimed at the older bods, and you just know that come Christmas, there will be either blood-shed or a sing-along for both groups.

In other Archers news, there was talk of sheep, something about farming, and the price of fish, milk and the cost of putting on the pantomime.

The Pantomime, put together by Lydia Snell is always a festive stand-by for the Archers, and no doubt this year will provide much of the merriment, and hard-hitting social commentary for which the Archers is so well known and loved.

