If you think I am bad, wait until the next one, says Liz Truss

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 28 September 2022

image for If you think I am bad, wait until the next one, says Liz Truss
Liz Truss, with her serious face

Hello,

Liz Truss here. You may remember me for my world-leading work on opening up Pork Markets in Beijing. You may also remember me for being judgemental about Cheese production.

However, as I am now your Prime Minister, things are going to change around here. Not a lot, and not in a way that most of you will like, but they will change.

Do you remember all of those complaints you had about David Cameron? When he left you got Teresa May, when she was stabbed in the back by her own party you got Boris Johnson, when he was stabbed in the back by his own party you got me.

If you think I am bad, and I will be, imagine when the party stabs me in the back who will follow me. Do you really want to think about who your Prime Minister might be in December? Well, do you?

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Liz TrussLocalParliament

