England's New Prime Minister Liz Truss Loves To Relax In a Baby Doll Gown and Read Her Text Messages

LONDON - (UK Satire) - Prime Minister Liz Truss sat down with BBC reporter Tyrus Bottomfiddle and had a nice, quaint, little British chit chat.

The prime minister said that she had no idea how much tea was consumed by the staff at 10 Downing Street.

Truss also informed Bottomfiddle that she truly appreciates all of the nice texts, Instagrams, and phone calls from so many nice people from all over the world.

She especially enjoyed reading the text messages and getting phone calls from Mick Jagger, Cat Deely, Piers Morgan, Chicharito, Liz Hurley, President Biden, Taylor Swift, Eric Cantona, Cheryl Cole, Yo Yo Afro Woke, Adele, Jose Altuve, three of the five Kardashian sisters (Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney), and Simon Cowell.

When asked if she was still not going to talk about you-know-who, Truss smiled, looked down at her imported Italian silver strap sandals and replied, "Yes, Mr. Bottomfiddle, as I have said, I will talk to anyone about anything, but I will not talk about my affair with Mark Field.

"Fair enough Madam Prime Minister" replied Bottomfiddle.

"Thank you, kind sir, and Tyrus, you have yourself a splendid little, bloomingly happy evening old Chap, cherrio."