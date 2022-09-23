Prime Minister Liz Truss Agrees To Honor Queen Elizabeth By Naming a Battleship After Her

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 23 September 2022

image for Prime Minister Liz Truss Agrees To Honor Queen Elizabeth By Naming a Battleship After Her
"My goal is to make Great Britain the 2nd best nation on the face of the Earth." -PM LIZ TRUSS

LONDON, - (UK Satire) - King Charles III, called up the new prime minister Mary Elizabeth Alexa Truss and expressed his gratitude to her.

He had just learned that PM Truss asked Parliament to approve naming the latest British state of the art Battleship in honor of her majesty.

Parliament agreed overwhelmingly and so the BS Queen Elizabeth II, will be sea ready as soon as the huge anchor arrives from Pakistan.

Truss noted that The BS Queen Elizabeth II, will make it's way to the Black Sea, where it will aid the allied forces in fighting back the fucking Russian onslaught.

SIDENOTE: Prime Minister Truss wants to dispel the rumors that she had her boobs augmented. She replied, "My boobies are real. They are not store bought like lots of British women's are, and you can just ask my hubby (Hugh) and my ex-lover (Mark)."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
