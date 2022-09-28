Truss crashes the economy

Never before in the field of human history has a new leader destroyed a country's economy so quickly and so not deliberately. The nearest comparison would be when Basilius the Incontinent became Emperor in Byzantium in 845 and used the city's entire supply of silk to clean up a particularly nasty mess that he made all over the palace as he ran to find an unblocked latrine. The incident bankrupted many of the city's merchants and it took years to recover.

But in modern history there is no comparison. Truss and Kwarteng drove the economy off a cliff like a heterosexual Thelma and Louise but where neither of them can drive. The doors and wheels of their clown car fell off mid-air and they are still waiting to hit the ground. Even if they reversed their decision it would be too late and the world's knowledge of their incompetence would ensure that the economy would continue to sink.

Although both are to blame, it is likely that Kwarteng will be pushed out first. Truss is thought to be about to sack her chancellor, claiming that he is rubbish at maths, in a desperate hope to escape being ousted herself. The Tory party are really a gang of cannibals who live in constant fear of being eaten by their colleagues, and it is only by agreeing as a group who they will eat next that any of them can survive another day.

Meanwhile some Tory MPs claimed that crashing the economy was the right thing to do. Geoff Rich-Twatt said, "This is just what I wanted. I bet on the pound losing against the dollar so I made millions. Let's do it again!"