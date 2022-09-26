Prime Minister Liz Truss Has Agreed To Film a Commercial For Stella Artois Beer

LONDON - (UK Satire) - Buckingham Palace spokesperson Nigel Foote, has just announced that the new Prime Minister Liz Truss will be going to the BBC and filming a commercial for Stella Artois Beer.

Truss has made it known that she has been drinking Stella Artois ever since she was in college.

So when the powers that be at the beer company heard about that they contacted her and asked her to film a commercial.

According to the beer company's director of marketing and advertising, the prime minister will be sitting in a local pub in Piccadilly, throwing darts, while dressed in a Manchester United Red Devils jersey.

She'll coyly look into the camera and say, "Stella is me beer of choice it is, true dat."

SIDENOTE: PM Truss said that she will be donating the commercial fee to The Queen Elizabeth Benevolent Charity Fund For Retired Buckingham Palace Royal Guards.