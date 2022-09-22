Is Liz Truss Actually Donald Trump in Drag?

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Thursday, 22 September 2022

image for Is Liz Truss Actually Donald Trump in Drag?
Fooled You All, Didn't S(He)?

Experts have begun speculating that Donald Trump is trying to escape justice in the USA by any means necessary, and that includes turning himself into a woman.

With help from his old friends in Hollywood and his TV show, Trump has become like Superman. One minute he’s doing an interview with Sean Hannity, talking about having Hilary Clinton’s emails hidden at Mar A Lago, and the next he’s in Britain making himself into the Prime Minister.

Speculation began when “Liz Truss” proposed moving the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem – just like Donald Trump did for the American embassy! Coincidence? Hardly likely, unless two right-wing pro-Christian scumbags can exist simultaneously in two countries?

Trump’s maid has revealed that she has seen “a strange lady who don’t know how to walk in heels” walking around Mar A Lago and the Trump Tower in New York. “And she’s big and ugly and smells like a cheeseburger … but then they told me to mind my own business when I ask too many questions, so I just go back to trying to get stubborn semen and blood stains out of Mister Trump’s bedsheets.”

If you see Liz Truss twist her ankle in heels … you know who it really is.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

