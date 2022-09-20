Prime Minister Liz Truss Vows To Continue To Send British Troops To Ukraine

LONDON - (UK Satire) - The new prime minister of England, Mary Elizabeth Alexa Truss has informed the UK news media that she will not waver from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's policy decision to aid Ukraine in their fight against the evil, tyrannical Russian forces under Vladimir Nikita Putin.

Putski, as British comedian Ricky Gervais calls him said that Putty has been certified to be nothing more than a spineless, bitter, arrogant, sarcastic little bitch, just like his puppet Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump.

Truss said that she is committed, along with six other countries, to rid Ukraine of the invading Commie vermin and drive the SOBs up to the northern-most part of the North Pole.

Some UK citizens say that they want no part of England being involved in the Russian - Ukrainian War, but the feisty new PM simply said, "Great Britain is in Ukraine, and she will remain in Ukraine, until the dastardly Russian bastards are driven back to Russia."

SIDENOTE: The prime minister then used a saying that was popularized in the Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia, which is "Tuff Titty Said The Kitty."