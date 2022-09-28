King Charles III, Gives One of His Mum's Prized Crowns To Prime Minister Mary Elizabeth Truss

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 28 September 2022

image for King Charles III, Gives One of His Mum's Prized Crowns To Prime Minister Mary Elizabeth Truss
A spokesperson for 10 Downing Street says the new prime minister has been working up to 14 hours a day.

LONDON - (UK Satire) - Buckingham Palace has just informed the British public that King Charles III, has just presented Prime Minister Liz Truss, with one of Queen Elizabeth's most prized possessions, her Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine Gold-Encrusted Royal Crown.

The famous crown is valued at £1.7 million ($1.8 million - US].

The king stated to the BBC that he knows that his mum would have wanted the new prime minister to have the crown, since she has been one of the biggest fans of Queen Elizabeth, along with other QE fans Piers Morgan, Cheryl Cole, Chicharito, Tom Brady, and Elizabeth Hurley.

SIDENOTE: BBC reporter Tyrus Bottomfiddle says that King Charles III, and PM Truss have one of the best monarch - prime minister relationships in recent UK history, adding that both are big fans of "Knock-Knock Jokes."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

