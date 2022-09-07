LONDON - (UK News) - Prime Minister Mary Elizabeth Alexa "Liz" Truss told her majesty, Queen Elizabeth that her son, Charles is on the short list of names that she is considering to be the ambassador to Russia.

PM Truss said that she knows the Prince of Wales is well qualified because he is an expert at Russian cuisine, Russian history, and he knows exactly what brand of vodka goes with the different types of steaks.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles wife, Camilla Parker Bowles says that hardly anyone knows this fact, but before Charles married Princess Di, he was involved with a famous ballerina, Anna Russnickovich, who was a member of the Bolshoi Ballet Troop.

Parker Bowles noted that their intimate relationship ended when Anna left for America to marry a famous outfielder with The New York Yankees.