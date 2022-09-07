The New British Prime Minister Liz Truss Is Considering Naming Prince Charles To Be The Ambassador To Russia

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 7 September 2022

"Liz Truss is one of the prettiest prime ministers that I have ever seen." -PRESIDENT BIDEN

LONDON - (UK News) - Prime Minister Mary Elizabeth Alexa "Liz" Truss told her majesty, Queen Elizabeth that her son, Charles is on the short list of names that she is considering to be the ambassador to Russia.

PM Truss said that she knows the Prince of Wales is well qualified because he is an expert at Russian cuisine, Russian history, and he knows exactly what brand of vodka goes with the different types of steaks.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles wife, Camilla Parker Bowles says that hardly anyone knows this fact, but before Charles married Princess Di, he was involved with a famous ballerina, Anna Russnickovich, who was a member of the Bolshoi Ballet Troop.

Parker Bowles noted that their intimate relationship ended when Anna left for America to marry a famous outfielder with The New York Yankees.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

