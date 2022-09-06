Camilla Parker Bowles Botox Procedure Causes An Unsightly Crotch Rash

LONDON - (British Satire) - Camilla Parker Bowles, wife of King Charles III, is quite upset at her recent botox procedure.

It seems that the gynecologist who performed the operation had been drinking a little bit too much Stella (Artois) beer.

According to one of the attending nurses, who asked to be identified as Repunsel Golden Hair, she stated that she could smell the beer on the doctor's tongue.

She asked the doctor if he was fine, and he replied that he was feeling very, very happy, and noted that truth be told he was as happy as a termite in a wooden pencil factory.

Meanwhile, Camilla has informed the doctor's office that when she got home from the medical procedure, and took off her dress and her knickers, she noticed that her groin region was burning like hellacious hell, and she had a rash that was shaped like the state of West Virginia.

The office receptionist told her to put ice cubes in her panties and to take two Ibuprofen.