Liz Truss is ordering the platinum wall paper

Although she has been on the job for less than twenty-four hours new British Prime Minister Liz Truss is replacing Boris Johnson's famed gold wallpaper with platinum wallpaper of her own.

Although she will have her teenage children running around the place at No 10 Downing Street, the wallpaper, paid for by the Taxpayer is said to cost £15,000 a roll, making the re-decorating plans of Boris and Carrie Johnson seem cheap by comparison.

A spokesman for Liz Truss said 'Yes, we thought we would get this newstory out now. Next week she has a meeting with President Putin, so we think that will put the whole situation of very expensive wallpaper in the shade'.