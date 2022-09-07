Mary Elizabeth Truss Is The New Prime Minister of The United Kingdom And The British Ladies Are Thrilled

LONDON - (UK Satire) - The United Kingdom has a new prime minister, or prime mistress, as they are referred to in Iceland.

The new leader of the British Conservative Party is Mary Elizabeth Alexa Truss (MEAT) and the ladies of Great Britain are positively thrilled.

The 47-year-old blonde is a native of Oxford, England, where she attended Maid Marion High School and was voted "Student Most Likely To One Day Become The Prime Minister of England."

While at Maid Marion, Truss excelled at badminton, fencing, frisbee tossing, and rugby.

In fact, Liz, as she likes to be called, still holds the school record for tossing a frisbee for 97.8 meters [107 yards - US].

Truss is married to Hugh Timothy O'Leary and the couple have two girls, Hanselina and Gretel.

SIDENOTE: Prime Minister Truss says that her favorite professional football team is the Dallas Cowboys.