Incompetent Conversative ministers are organising the day of the short spoons

Although she has been in position for less than 48 hours, and shook the Queen by the wrong hand, before treading on a corgi, and sitting in the wrong chair, Prime Minister Liz Truss is preparing herself for a bit of skulduggery in the houses of parliament.

Ministers Michael Gove, Michael Made up, and that other chap that is always poking his big, red, bulbous nose in have decided to oust Liz, hoping one of them might get a go in the big chair.

'Yes' said one of them 'don't tell anyone, but we are planning a day of the short spoons to sort this out once and for all.'

Even when they are taking examples from Harold McMillan, they can't get it right, can they?

The Night of the Long Knives took place in 1962......Sixty years later, look at what we have.