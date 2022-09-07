England's New Prime Minister Liz Truss Will Be Visiting Four Countries Before Christmas

"To this day Lizzy and I still text each other 6 to 9 times a day." -MARK FIELD

LONDON - (UK Satire) - The new leader of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, has informed the British and world press that she plans on visiting four countries before the end of the year.

PM Truss stated to True Dat News reporter Reggie Rickenracker that the four countries include the United States, The Ukraine, Russia, and Portugal.

The prime minister said that she plans to be a "Travelin' Tessy" who will go anywhere to talk to anyone about anything; except for her love affair with British Shadow Minister Mark Field.

Several news agencies including Ta Ta For Now, Tickety Boo, and BuzzFuzz (England) have asked about Lizzy's intimate affair with Fieldy, but the only thing Truss will say is that "It twas a jolly right nice coupling it truly twas." And she added, "Dat it bloomingly twas all just a matter of the heart wanting what the heart (and other bodily parts) want."

