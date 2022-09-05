Man saying conservatives only voted for Liz Truss because of her gender forgets about Penny Mordant

An unpleasant bloke in the pub says that Rishi lost because Conservative voters only voted for the lady in the poll, forgets about Penny Mordant coming third, and the other two who ran.

The chap, who wishes to remain anonymous, but is probably sitting staring at you in the pub said 'Yes, all of the opportunities seem to go to the ladies, don't they? I mean Rishi Sunak seems a regular lad, a man of the people, and what chance did he get? It hardly seems fair. All of the woke snowflakes getting their own way. How is a middle-aged, middle-class man meant to get a fair shake of the stick these days?'

If only we could all walk away from him without it looking obvious.