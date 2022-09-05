Middle Aged Man can't believe he is older than the Prime Minister

Gary Johnson, 48, can't believe he is older than new Prime Minister Lizz Truss.

'It is a bit depressing' said Gary 'that I am older than our newest Prime Minister, but them's the breaks.'

He wistfully stared out the window, running his fingers through his thinning hair. 'I mean, I could have been Prime Minister, if I had lived in the right place, gone to the right schools, and met the right people, but it wasn't to be'.

Gary's wife Lorraine said 'Of course, Gary would have been a crap Prime Minister. He doesn't even know which nights the black bin goes out'.

'If only I had gone to a proper school' bemoaned Gary.