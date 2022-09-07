A new superhero rises

Funny story written by Sir Geoffroy Cockface

Wednesday, 7 September 2022

image for A new superhero rises

Slower than Boris Johnson.
More powerful than she should be.
Able to make tremendous leaps of logic in a single sentence.

Look! Up at number 10.

It's Thatcher. No,
Are you sure? It looks a lot like Thatcher.
No, it's Blunder-Truss!

Yes, it's Blunder-Truss - strange visitor from Leeds who possesses powers and abilities far less than those of mortal humans.

Blunder-Truss - who can change the course of her policies, creating U-turns with her bare hands. By day a mild-mannered Prime Minister. At night, also a mild-mannered Prime Minister who fights a never-ending battle for Truth and Justice based on what her billionaire overlords tell her, without any understanding of what those words mean.

Blunder-Truss - with the charisma of a stick and the brain of a stick. Who believes that it is fair and just to take from the poor and give to the rich.

Truly the heroine we didn't vote for but that we all deserve.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

