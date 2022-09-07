A new superhero rises

Slower than Boris Johnson.

More powerful than she should be.

Able to make tremendous leaps of logic in a single sentence.

Look! Up at number 10.

It's Thatcher. No,

Are you sure? It looks a lot like Thatcher.

No, it's Blunder-Truss!

Yes, it's Blunder-Truss - strange visitor from Leeds who possesses powers and abilities far less than those of mortal humans.

Blunder-Truss - who can change the course of her policies, creating U-turns with her bare hands. By day a mild-mannered Prime Minister. At night, also a mild-mannered Prime Minister who fights a never-ending battle for Truth and Justice based on what her billionaire overlords tell her, without any understanding of what those words mean.

Blunder-Truss - with the charisma of a stick and the brain of a stick. Who believes that it is fair and just to take from the poor and give to the rich.

Truly the heroine we didn't vote for but that we all deserve.