Pub band realise that they played The Boys are Back in Town too early

Pub rockers Liquorice Allsorts realised that during their gig at The Toad and The Wet Sprocket pub, they should have left crowd-pleasing epic The Boys are Back in Town by Thin Lizzy until later in the set.

The group's lead singer Wayne Hemingway said 'Yes, we had it as the fourth song in the set, when most people weren't even there.'

Instead of ending with a few crowd pleasers, the band ended with a duet for drums and bass that lasted for 12 minutes, during which both the drummer and the bassist fell asleep.

A customer said 'If I want to listen to twelve-minute bass solos, I have albums for that. I wanted to hear a good old crowd pleaser, some early Cliff Richard would have done me.'

Hemingway later said 'We wanted to stop with the drum and bass solos, but the bassist drives the van, which the drummer owns, so there is nothing really we can do about it.'