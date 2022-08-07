The London Daily Informer Newspaper Has Just Named The Top 10 Pubs In London

LONDON - (Satire News) - The London Daily Informer Newspaper, has just listed a list of The Top 10 British Pubs in London.

Daily Informer reporter Benjamin "Big Ben" Viking compiled the list after the newspaper asked its readers to submit their choices for the best pubs in London.

Viking said that the newspaper received over 3 million entries from as far away as Peru, Japan, Zimbabwe, and Macadamia.

THE LIST OF THE TOP 10 PUBS IN LONDON





1. The Wet Weasel Pub (Westminster)

2. The Liquid Lizard Pub (Soho)

3. Ye Olde Vile Vulture (Battersea)

4. The Dizzy Duck Pub (Chelsea)

5. The Filthy Fox Pub (Pimlico)

6. The Wicked Wolf Pub (Peckham)

7. The Chirping Cricket Pub (Wimbledon)

8. The Wandering Woodpecker Pub (Cricklewood)

9. The Gray Gelding Pub (Vauxhall)

10. The Cockatoo or Three Pub (Belgravia)