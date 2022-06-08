Jubilee Party as bad as predicted

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 8 June 2022

image for Jubilee Party as bad as predicted
Give us all of your shoes, Brian

A jubilee party in Chutney on the Fritz was as much of a disaster as everyone thought it was going to be.

Brian Asshat threw a lot of his shoes at people for no apparent reason, spoiling the punch bowl and the trifle in the process. Thomas Johnson sat next to Sarah Fitzmaurice for a titled teenage conversation about Kate Bush, it rained, and then Phylis from number 72 said something racist, whilst her husband Basil said something incredibly sexist.

'We thought it would be a nice thing to invite the crescent round to celebrate the Jubilee together' said organiser Lorraine Johnson 'We made loads of Coronation Chicken, pizzas and a fruit punch, that sparked a lot of the problems.'

Husband Gary joined in 'Honestly, we really needn't have bothered, still, I have a nice pair of Brian's shoes, who knew we were the same size? It hasn't been a complete waste of an afternoon, to be honest.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Diamond JubileeJubileeLocalPartyQueen Elizabeth II

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more