That bloke who was famous in the 1980's, now playing your town hall

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 26 May 2022

Yes, but it is not Dancing Queen, is it?

You know the bloke, who had a lustrous blonde wig, played acoustic guitar and wrote lyrics about how Proust stared out of his window and saw a butterfly dying in the sun, yes, you know him. Anyway, he is playing at your local Town Hall on Friday night, and the tickets are only £28.00.

Yes, he was a bit of a hit with the ladies and saw himself as a new version of Tanita Tikaram with a slightly higher voice. He has lost all of his hair, and still can't play the guitar to the required standard but he feels the time is right for a renaissance in his career.

'Yes,' the sad, balding singer told us 'I am going out on the road, to play all of the old hits from the 1980s, the one about the Miner's Strike, the One about Mr Bridge from the novel by Evan S. Connell, and the one about how a Jaffa Cake is not really a cake'.

We expect to see you there, but we know that we won't.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

