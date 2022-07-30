During The Height of World War II British Prime Minister Winston Churchill Was Smoking 19, Twelve-Inch Long Cigars a Day

Sir Winston once said that he would rather smoke a cigar than kiss WWII pinup girl Betty Grable.

LONDON - (Satire News) -The United Kingdom Cigar Guild has revealed that the biggest British cigar smoker of all time was World War II Prime Minister Sir Winston Leonard Spencer McCoy Churchill.

At the height of the war Sir Winston was smoking 19, twelve-inch cigars a day.

One of his aides said that the stench from the cigar smoke was so powerful that the wooden tables and chairs in his office, as well as at Casa Churchill, his home, reeked highly of pungently putrid, rank, malodorous cigar smoke.

Mrs. Churchill even confided to a local London newspaper that Winston's crotch region had such a strong nasty cigar smell that she did not even think about going down on Winston's "Winny," as she referred to his cockarino (penis).

SIDENOTE: Churchill's doctor finally insisted that he cut back. And Winston agreed going from 19 cigars a day to 17.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
cigarWinston ChurchillWorld War II

