France Tells The USA They're Not Going To Pay Back Even One Dime of The $17 Trillion They Owe From World War II

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 9 October 2021

image for France Tells The USA They're Not Going To Pay Back Even One Dime of The $17 Trillion They Owe From World War II
The top of the Eiffel Tower is covered up due to much-needed repairs.

PARIS – (US Satire) – The government of France is skating on thin ice, after they announce to the world via TMZ that they have no plans to pay back even one thin dime, of the $17 trillion they owe the USA going all the way back to World War II.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who has beautiful red hair, was asked what POTUS thought about the French government’s refusal to pay back the money that the USA lent them.

She turned reddish and commented that she can not use the words that President Biden uttered.

Psaki did say that some of the words begin with the following letters: B, F, P, and T.

Meanwhile Boom Boom News is reporting that first lady Dr. Jill Biden, remarked that her husband said if France does not pay back the entire $17 trillion by next Valentine's Day, he will have no choice but to repossess the Eiffel Tower.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

