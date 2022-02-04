Cambodian Natives Find A World War II German Luftwaffe Bomber In The Jungle

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 4 February 2022

image for Cambodian Natives Find A World War II German Luftwaffe Bomber In The Jungle
This is a photo of the German Luftwaffe Bomber that was found in the Cambodian jungle.

BAMBOOVILLE, Cambodia – (Satire News) – Cambodia’s official news agency, Jungle Times News reports that an elderly married couple were out foraging for food, when they came upon a huge airplane.

Upon closer investigation the happy couple, who have been married for 39 years, realized that the markings where those of a German Luftwaffe Bomber from World War II.

The plane was apparently on a bombing mission headed towards either Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, or Pisagovia, when it was most likely struck by one hell of a bolt of lightning.

The couple contacted the Cambodian Department of Logistics, who showed up within 45 minutes.

The plane will be carefully moved to Cambodia’s version of America’s Smithsonian Institute Museum, for the people of Asia to view and say things like “Wow!,” Oh my!,” and “Golly gee damn!”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

