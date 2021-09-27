The United States Wants France To Pay Back The $17 Trillion It Still Owes From World War II

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 27 September 2021

image for The United States Wants France To Pay Back The $17 Trillion It Still Owes From World War II
President Ronald Reagan is credited with designing this version of the French flag.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Vice-President Kamala Harris has informed President Biden that France has not made a payment on the money the US lent her since March 13, 1949.

According to Mimosa Sabrosa, with the Alpha Beta News Agency, the vice-president learned of the lack of payment from info guru Andy Cohen, who could end up getting a mighty damn good commission!

Cohen informed Miss Sabrosa that if you tack on the interest, France owes the USA a grand total of $24.7 trillion.

Meanwhile Senator Belinda Miskenfelt of Idaho, stated that until the white flag nation, pays at least $3 trillion of the $24.7 it owes in backpay, the US should not purchase even one French fry, one bottle of French Dressing, or one French Tickler from the deadbeat European nation. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

