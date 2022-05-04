Tory Minister Ivor Biggun is in deep trouble after suggesting that cash-strapped pensioners should think about saving money in the supermarkets by avoiding expensive foods such as caviar. The Eton-educated toff also told a caller giving his name as “Bob” on London Eye’s radio phone in programme to maybe shop in cheaper stores, such as Aldi and Lidl.

Bob, a long-time patron of Harrods in London, revealed that he rides around in limousines to avoid heating his house and has had to turn off his indoor swimming pool during the winter.

Opposition MPs were quick to attack Biggun, with Angie Legover accusing him of being “scum” and Labour leader Sir Keith Stormyweather saying that he should consider resigning.

The Rowntree Mackintosh Foundation for Helping the Poor and Downtrodden admitted that most of their clients don’t eat caviar or own houses with indoor swimming pools. However, the Guardian’s Pixie Jonas said “This government’s policies of driving up prices are killing people” then threw a tantrum and left the office.

Prime Minister Doris Jameson, who is recovering from a gender reassignment operation, denied knowing anything about it.