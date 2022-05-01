Neil Got Peeled While Keepin’ It Real

MP Neil Parish has decided to step down after twice watching porn in Parliament while waiting to vote.

Though it isn’t know which porn sites he was watching, a mole in government told this reporter, “We’ve heard he likes Puerto Rican girls with big booties. And someone said he also enjoys furries ... whatever the hell they are.”

No confirmation has come about the MP’s personal porn choices, though Porn Hub has expressed interest in offering him a job as amateur critic, giving various porn scenes a rating between one and ten, and possibly even having his own channel where he interviews porn stars and swingers from around Britain.

In a side note, the MP has yet to reveal why his zipper was open the entire time.