Restaurant solves energy crisis

Funny story written by Aspartame Boy

Sunday, 10 April 2022

Bill you have got to join me at the Stinkin Toes!

Ben Scrapin of the Stinken Toes restaurant held a press conference today as the gas company disconnected the restaurant from the gas line.

The savings in gas utilities will be donated to shelters that feed the homeless, according to Mr. Scrapin.

He explained his kitchen has converted from gas burning to manure burning.

“It gives the food a savory taste you just can’t find anywhere else in town,” quipped Ben.

“Especially our slow smoked bacon and pork butts have a very natural taste that just stays with you long after you leave our fragrant premises.

“We get the fuel by just shoveling it off the sidewalks and streets. So we let the homeless pay it forward when they poop on our city streets.”

San Francisco, CA - Rooter's News

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

