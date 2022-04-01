Weather Can't Make up it's mind

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 1 April 2022

image for Weather Can't Make up it's mind
Those days when you take a Light Saber, and need an umbrella.....

The weather can't make up its mind, say wags on Social Media.

Hilariously funny people are complaining about the weather on Twitter again, news headlines reveal.

Daily Mail Intern Tracy Gravy was given the onerous task of finding witty and pithy comments on the weather.

@statingthebleedingobvious said Raincoat,Nah mate, I need a snow-coat.

@Francishepplethwaite: Weather sort it mates, you are no good today.

@Willsmith(no, not that one) commented: Sun, then rain, what next, some snow. It is April, weather, what are you like?

Tracy Gravy is an intern, on no wages, expected to do this bullshit type of thing for a while.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
LocalWeather

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more