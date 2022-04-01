Weather Can't Make up it's mind

The weather can't make up its mind, say wags on Social Media.

Hilariously funny people are complaining about the weather on Twitter again, news headlines reveal.

Daily Mail Intern Tracy Gravy was given the onerous task of finding witty and pithy comments on the weather.

@statingthebleedingobvious said Raincoat,Nah mate, I need a snow-coat.

@Francishepplethwaite: Weather sort it mates, you are no good today.

@Willsmith(no, not that one) commented: Sun, then rain, what next, some snow. It is April, weather, what are you like?

Tracy Gravy is an intern, on no wages, expected to do this bullshit type of thing for a while.