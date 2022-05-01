Short of Food? Farage for it!

Funny story written by Joel Kaye

Sunday, 1 May 2022

image for Short of Food? Farage for it!
Where we stand

Fears of empty supermarket shelves are driving people to find alternative food sources. One suggestion is to go out and find it in the wild. Some call it foraging.

But an expert in these matters, wearing a trilby hat and brandishing a pint of British bitter, calls it 'faraging'. When asked how you should go about foraging, he smiles and says, "Have your money ready. Just follow me. You've done it before."

He was last seen standing on a British beach, waving a bunch of donated fivers, shouting, "It's not the fault of Brexit!" But when asked to explain he says he has an urgent meeting with a great leader who will be in the news very shortly. The pub he leads us to has run out of beer and is called the 'High and Dry'. It is to be found up a creek closely associated with human waste products.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

