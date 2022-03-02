A Major Brewing Company Is Now Selling Viagra-Flavored Beer

BROOKLYN – (Satire News) – The Empire Castle Brewing Company has just introduced a brand new beer.

A corporate spokesperson said that the new beer was 11 months in the developmental stages.

The brewery took their signature beer, Empire Castle and gave it a Viagra-flavoring.

The new beer called Empire Hard Castle only has 17 calories per 12 ounces and has an intriguing mimosa fragrance to it.

EHC was tested in the New England states as well as in California, Wyoming, and Iowa.

The New Englanders loved it as did the Left Coasters. The cowboys in Wyoming said it gave them a firm feeling in their chaps.

Meanwhile, the folks in Iowa, for the most part will not give up their fucking moonshine.