North Dakota To Implement The 2-Day Work Week

BISMARCK, North Dakota – (Satire News) – The North Dakota Senate has decided that due to the winters getting harsher and harsher, they have decided to implement a new 2-Day work week.

The Senate passed the new law by a vote of 83 for, 16 against, and one, I don't give a sh*t.

The new law will go into effect on October 1, at 12:02 am, and they say that with this new law, employees will be able to work two, 20-hour days in order to maintain their basic 40-hour work week.

The new law will only apply to office workers and not farmers, postal workers, or prostitutes.

Many North Dakotans who were interviewed said that they totally embrace the new work week policy because as they say once you’re at work, you’re at work.

Erica Fiddlemeister, 34, who works in an insurance agency, said that she does not like the idea of the two, 20-hour work days, because after 8 hours she is ready to leave the office, go home, get naked, and drink her six-pack of beer.

In Other News. Wales has called off their invasion of Iraq, due to the on-going bullet shortage.