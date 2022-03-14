Lady Libido Light Beer Hits The Beer Market Like Gangbusters

DETROIT – (Satire News) – The Empire Castle Brewing Co. of Brooklyn has just announced that they are now selling a brand new beer geared for the thirsty female beer-drinking consumers.

A spokesperson for the beer company, Lacey Mungeesock, 38, said that the new beer is named Lady Libido Light and it is being brewed exclusively at Empire Castle’s Detroit brewery.

Lady Lib, as some refer to it, was test marketed in Los Angeles, San Antonio, Boston, and Tijuana, Mexico.

And it received a 99.91% approval rating. One woman in Mexicali remarked, “Demmit, dat cerveza chee chure ease mucho berry, berry deeleechuz.”

Another taste tester in Boston replied that it has an extremely pleasant aftertaste, which she said made her horny as hell.

SIDENOTE: Lady Libido Light is actually the first beer in the nation to be geared strictly for the females of the USA; along with the Tgirl sector as well.