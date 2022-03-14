Lady Libido Light Beer Hits The Beer Market Like Gangbusters

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 14 March 2022

image for Lady Libido Light Beer Hits The Beer Market Like Gangbusters
LLL was first suggested by the "Queen of The Reality Show's" Kate Gosselin.

DETROIT – (Satire News) – The Empire Castle Brewing Co. of Brooklyn has just announced that they are now selling a brand new beer geared for the thirsty female beer-drinking consumers.

A spokesperson for the beer company, Lacey Mungeesock, 38, said that the new beer is named Lady Libido Light and it is being brewed exclusively at Empire Castle’s Detroit brewery.

Lady Lib, as some refer to it, was test marketed in Los Angeles, San Antonio, Boston, and Tijuana, Mexico.

And it received a 99.91% approval rating. One woman in Mexicali remarked, “Demmit, dat cerveza chee chure ease mucho berry, berry deeleechuz.”

Another taste tester in Boston replied that it has an extremely pleasant aftertaste, which she said made her horny as hell.

SIDENOTE: Lady Libido Light is actually the first beer in the nation to be geared strictly for the females of the USA; along with the Tgirl sector as well.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Beer

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more