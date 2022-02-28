Jacob Rees-Mogg unable to lift AK47 for pro-Ukraine photoshoot

Leader of The House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg faced ridicule yesterday when he was unable to pose for a photoshoot with a Kalashnikov AK47 assault rifle due to his inability to lift the weapon from the table.

Rees-Mogg, dressed in a John Bull uniform and with a Union Flag draped around his shoulders, tried and failed repeatedly to pick up the gun during the photoshoot for Popular Brexiter magazine and eventually had to be given a balsa wood replica.

A magazine insider revealed: 'It was pretty grim, to be honest.

'He was hoping to demonstrate Britain's staunch support for Ukraine by posing -Volodmy Zelenskyy- style with his weapon slung across his chest but just couldn't lift the thing from the table.

'At one point, one of the makeup girls tried handing it to him, but his knees buckled and he went down like a sack of spuds.

'Luckily, we had a balsa imitation handy so we went ahead with that.

Rees-Mogg, never known for his physical prowess, famously spent a number of hours trying to twist off the cap from a jar of Fortnum and Mason gentleman's relish before it was pointed out to him that he was turning it the wrong way.