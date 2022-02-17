England’s Coors Light Brewing Company Has Just Named A New Beer After Queen Elizabeth

LONDON – (Satire News) – Coors Light Beer, which is headquartered in Golden, Colorado, has just announced that it will be brewing a new light beer in honor of her majesty, the queen.

A spokesperson for Coors Light (UK), Rafferty Cocklings, III, said that the beer should hit the beer markets by summer.

Cocklings, who is a distant cousin of Prince Charles, stated that the beer to be named “Queeny Light” will have only 1 calorie, .2% yeast, .3% hops, .4% malt .7% barley, and .9% oregano.

When asked if the queen’s likeness would be appearing on the beer cans and beer bottles, Cocklings smiled and said that the label will actually just show the words "Queeny Light."