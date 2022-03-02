A Pregnant Woman Claims That Beer and Not Milk Is Coming Out of Her Breasts

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 2 March 2022

image for A Pregnant Woman Claims That Beer and Not Milk Is Coming Out of Her Breasts
Beer experts say that they have never heard of a pregnant woman's breasts producing beer instead of milk.

AUSTIN, Texas – (Satire News) – The BuzzFuzz News Agency has just broken the story that a 29-year-old waitress, who works at The Barbed Wire Barbecue Bar & Grill has an amazing pair of breasts.

BuzzFuzz reporter Taffeta Kixx spoke with Terri Tellavino, who claims that her tits put out beer and not milk.

When asked by Miss Kixx, if she could demonstrate that for her, Terri took her out to her Nissan Rogue SUV, and she got in the backseat.

Terri lifted up her pink tank top and within seconds she managed to produce 6 ounces of what looked exactly like beer.

Miss Kixx was still a bit skeptical, so Terri, who had used a clear plastic cup to hold the beer, offered for Taffeta to take a sip.

At first Taffy was a bit hesitant, but after a bit of coaxing she decided to take a sip.

She took a tiny sip. She smiled and replied that it did taste like beer. She then took a bigger sip and replied, “Damn, Terri, it positively tastes like fucking beer.”

SIDENOTE: Terri told Taffy that her boyfriend Billy Dindarelli, who loves drinking beer, told her that he wants to marry her as soon as fucking possible.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BeerBreastfeedingBreasts

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more