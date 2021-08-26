The United Kingdom May Have To Cancel Christmas

LONDON – (Satire News) – England’s Tickety Boo News has commented that the 2021 Christmas season may be cancelled.

TBN reporter Neville Twickenbuck learned from a source within Buckingham Palace that Queen Elizabeth is highly upset at the prospect of no Christmas.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for 10 Downing Street stated that the reason for the cancellation is due to a shortage of crumpets, tea, bangers and mash, Christmas trees, soccer balls, and Stella Artois Beer.

TBN is reporting that many of England’s residents are already making plans to fly to France and celebrate Christmas over there.

Meanwhile Susan Boyle and American hip hop artist Black Kitty Meow Meow have cancelled their “Christmas in Upper Tooting Concert,” that was scheduled to have taken place on Christmas Eve.

SIDENOTE: The BBC is reporting that the only person who has expressed joy at Christmas being cancelled is the old sourpuss himself, Piers Morgan.