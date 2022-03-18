Third local angler found slain: Police launch hunt for 'Jack The Kipper'

Following the discovery of the mutilated body of a third fisherman on the banks of the River Lea in East London, Whitechapel police have announced they have received a letter, believed to be from the killer, in which he outlines his motives and signs it, Jack The Kipper.

Detective Sergeant Toby Dell told reporters: 'This man is clearly a very disturbed individual and we urge local anglers to fish with another person or to remain at home until we have got the perpetrator in custody.

'There are plenty of fishing programmes on television so perhaps they could watch those instead of going to the river bank and putting themselves at risk.

'It would appear from a letter we received yesterday that the man responsible has a deep-seated hatred for fishermen, particularly those who don't have their rods correctly aligned'

DS Dell then released a copy of the letter in question which read.

'Dear Boss. I've got a down on anglers who don't align their rods parallel to each other and I won't stop ripping them until I'm cort (sic)

Yours Truly

Jack The Kipper'

A spokesman for the Angling Society of Great Britain said last night: 'It's terrible that innocent anglers are being targetted by this maniac.

'Why can't he pick on impoverished prostitutes like the other bloke used to'

Throughout September and October in 1963, twelve anglers on the Thames at Wapping Dock were strangled and then mutilated by a killer known as 'Fishing Bible John' due to his habit of leaving a rolled-up copy of The Angling Times inserted in the rectums of his victims.