Teacher realises that it was also his time they were wasting

Teacher Simon Bartholomew has realised that disruptive pupils were also wasting his time.

The chap, forty years into his teaching career said 'I always Tommy Smith and Malcolm James that it was their own time they were wasting, but now I realise that they were also wasting mine. Oh, what I could have done with those few extra minutes that they spent answering back. I could have spent time with my wife and children if only I had them'.

Now working in Banking, with three properties to his name Smith said 'Yes, I always knew I was also wasting his time. Just think, he was meant to be the intelligent one as well.'

'Oh well' said Bartholomew 'Now I know that I can spend some time writing my novel'.