Chairleg Farago to play Chutney on the Fritz

Popular beat combo Chair leg Farago will be playing the Ferret in the Hamster Wheel in Chutney on the Fritz on Saturday, March 19th.

The heavy metal group, with an average age of 67 and made out of Accountants from nearby Horsetrough will play their favourite hits by the likes of The Wurzels, Black Lace, Thin Lizzy and Brian and Michael.

'Yes' said lead singer Barry Shovel 'until you have heard our heavy metal versions of Matchstick Men and Matchstick Cats and Dogs, and I've Got A Brand New Combine Harvester, you have not lived'.

Pub landlord Bob said 'They are accountants in their sixties. They have no right to criticise anyone else's life choices, do they?'