A Man’s Co-Workers Are Getting Fed Up With His Weird-As-Shit Fetish

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana – (Satire News) – The advertising firm of Baconbock & Rosegunn, has informed employee Bernard Starsinger that lots of his fellow employees are fed up with his strange astronaut helmet fetish.

They say that the helmet is very distracting, very inconsiderate, and that he's basically acting like a third-rate douche bag.

Starsinger responded by reciting the old children’s nursery rhyme, 'sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me.'

One fellow employee suggested that workers start bringing sticks and stones to work.

Meanwhile an attorney for the advertising firm has stated unequivocally that even though Starsinger is being an asshole, he is within his legal right to wear the fucking astronaut’s helmet.