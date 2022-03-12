Local mum forced to abort car journey after teen son leaves home without masturbating

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

A 39-year-old mother of two from Whitechapel in East London was forced to turn back ten minutes into a car journey after her 16-year-old son complained that he hadn’t masturbated before leaving home.

Tracy Dell from Vallance Road, told The East London Gazette: “We were on a trip to visit my mum in Pimlico when my eldest, Toby, told me that he hadn’t masturbated that morning and didn’t think he could hold it until we got to his grandmother’s place.

“I had to turn back and then wait outside for a few minutes until he’d finished.

“I wouldn’t mind but I had asked him if he needed to clear his tubes before we left but he said he was ok and that if he did need to ejaculate on the way he could do it in some bushes at the side of the road.

“My 16-year-old daughter was also in the car but she said she could wait until we got to my mum’s house”

In a similar incident two weeks ago, a mother from neighbouring Stepney told us that her 15-year-old son had embarrassed her by climaxing noisily into an ice cream carton during a performance of La Boheme at The Royal Opera House, Covent Garden.