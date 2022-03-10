Dad makes same old tosser joke, again

Although he promised he wouldn't, for the eighth year in a row, Dad Gary Johnson made the same joke about being a good tosser on pancake day.

'It was mortifying' said son Thomas 'Every year he says it, every year Mum raises her eyebrows, and every year he says he won't say it the next year, and then he does'.

'Yes' said Gary 'an old one, but a good one, like me I suppose. Anyway, I always think I should make it about politicians, or Right Said Fred, or Laurence Fox, but then I think that the best jokes are ones you make about yourself aren't they.'

Wife Lorraine raised her eyebrows.