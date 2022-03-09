Cambodia’s “Fish Horses” Are The Most Intriguing Animals In The Entire World

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 9 March 2022

image for Cambodia’s “Fish Horses” Are The Most Intriguing Animals In The Entire World
Equestrian experts believe that the "Fish Horses" were first discovered in September of 1713.

KRONG KAMPOT, Cambodia – (Satire News) – Cambodia’s national news agency, Jungle Times News recently reported about that country’s amazing “Fish Horses.”

A tuna fisherman discovered one day, as he was catching his daily quota of tuna, a sight that he is sure no one has ever seen before.

As he reeled in his fishing net, brimming with tuna, he saw in the distance three white horses swimming in the water.

They were actually frolocking as if they were porpoises. He instantly took out his Emperor Hirohito X-9 Zoom Camera and was shocked to see the three horses having a great time in the water, as if they were dolphins.

He reported it to a reporter for JTN and the story went viral.

An expert on equestrian oddities stated that he had heard from elderly Cambodian men about the legendary legend of the “Fish Horses” and now he see’s that it was really no legend, but pure, unadulterated fact.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

