Sales of Sarah Ferguson’s Duchess Fergie Sandals Are Going Through The Roof

LONDON – (Satire News) – There is no one in the United Kingdom who is happier at the moment that Sarah "The Red Babe" Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

Fergie, as she is known world-wide, has just been informed that sales of her magenta-colored designer sandals, which are emblazoned with a brown crumpet, have just topped the 1 million unit mark.

The sandals, which retail for £80 [$108.80 US], have sold out in 11 of London’s top 12 fashionable stores, including the highly prestigious Lady Lulu's Foot Emporium.

Fergie was interviewed by The Bee’s Knees New Agency’s Emma McPiddlehilton, who said that Ms. Ferguson is as happy as a monkey in a banana factory.

Emma revealed that Sarah is extremely ecstatic as she commented that her sexual relationship with Piers Morgan has now reached the serious stage.

In fact, the two lovebirds have been seen spending the night at some of London's most exclusively posh hotels including The Ritz, The Dorchester, The Connaught, The Savoy, and The Ringo Starr.

SIDENOTE: Emma remarked that Sarah told her that she will be donating a portion of the sandal sales to London’s Home For Retired Footballers.