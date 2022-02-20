Sarah Ferguson Denies The Rumors That She Has a Solid Gold Nipple Ring

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

LONDON – (UK Satire) – The woman known as Fergie, wants everyone to know that the rumor about her recently having gotten a nipple ring is positively false.

The Duchess of York, did state for the record that she does have a tiny tattoo of a hummingbird on her bikini line.

When asked why by a reporter for The Ta Ta For Now News Agency, Sarah smiled and said that it was for good luck, which is an old Bulgarian superstition started over 100 years ago by an old Bulgarian.

TTFNN writer Loretta Piffinshaw, asked Fergie, how her love affair with Piers Morgan was going, and Ferguson's face lit up as she grinned from ear-to-ear like the Canterbury cat that swallowed the Coventry canary. ■