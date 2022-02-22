Sarah Ferguson Is Voted The United Kingdom’s Favorite MILF

LONDON – (UK Satire) – The Duchess of York seems to keep on getting more popular due to the fact that she managed to survive the highly embarrassing “Toe-Sucking Scandal of 2009,” as well as the "No Panties Scandal of 2013."
Sarah Ferguson, who is 62, told BuzzFuzz (UK) that since her new-found popularity she is getting about 70-90 romantic texts a day.
She said that she even got one from Len Goodman, who she said is older than rocks.
Sarah did want it known that she is still head-over-heels in love with Piers Morgan, whom she says can speak six different languages adding none of them worth a damn.
Fergie was thrilled to hear that a poll taken of over 17,000 male college students in the United Kingdom showed that she was chosen The United Kingdom’s Favorite MILF.