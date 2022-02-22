Sarah Ferguson Is Voted The United Kingdom’s Favorite MILF

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

LONDON – (UK Satire) – The Duchess of York seems to keep on getting more popular due to the fact that she managed to survive the highly embarrassing “Toe-Sucking Scandal of 2009,” as well as the "No Panties Scandal of 2013."

Sarah Ferguson, who is 62, told BuzzFuzz (UK) that since her new-found popularity she is getting about 70-90 romantic texts a day.

She said that she even got one from Len Goodman, who she said is older than rocks.

Sarah did want it known that she is still head-over-heels in love with Piers Morgan, whom she says can speak six different languages adding none of them worth a damn.

Fergie was thrilled to hear that a poll taken of over 17,000 male college students in the United Kingdom showed that she was chosen The United Kingdom’s Favorite MILF.