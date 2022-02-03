A Woman In Liverpool, England Alleges That She Is Involved In A Menage-a-Trois With Simon Cowell and Piers Morgan

Miss Underfelt makes 1,000 pounds a week [$1,360 US]

LIVERPOOL, England – (UK Satire) – True Dat News Agency writer Reggie Rickenbacker, is alleging that a Liverpool pole dancer is believed to be involved in a threesome with two of Great Britain’s most famous personalities, Simon Cowell and Piers Morgan.

The Rickster, as Rickenbacker is called by Queen Elizabeth, Cheryl Cole, and Chicharito, noted that the woman has been identified as Staci Sue Underfelt, who is the featured pole dancer at Liverpool’s Club Beaver Dam.

Rickenbacker says that he has personally met Miss Underfelt on two occasions, and he remarked that the blonde, blue-eyed woman is so lasciviously gorgeous that she can melt metal just by holding it up to her size 44-DD tits (not that she would do so of course).

Meanwhile both Cowell and Morgan have stated on the record that not only are they not having kinky sex with Staci, but they both insist that they have never met her, talked to her, or even have any idea what her English muffin (pussy) looks like.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

