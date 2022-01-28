Sarah Ferguson Denies That She Is Cheating On Boyfriend Piers Morgan

LONDON – (UK Satire) – Sarah Ferguson recently told a very close friend that she has never been happier than she is now, and she confesses that she owes it all to her new boyfriend Piers Morgan.

The 62-year-old Duchess of York, says that when she is with Piersie, as she calls him, she feels like she’s a 19-year-old cheerleader, shaking her pom poms, yelling rah rah cheers, and doing the splits.

Fergie was recently asked by a reporter with Boom Boom News (UK), about the rumor that she had recently cheated on Morgan with a Buckingham palace guard.

She replied that the two are merely long time friends, who used to go out dancing and to rock and roll museums in the greater London area.

Fergie was also asked about the rumor that she has a tattoo of an English muffin on her one of her thighs.

The duchess smiled, brushed back her long auburn hair, took a sip of her Stella Artois beer, and answered that it is not a rumor, admitting that she does have the tattoo, and it is located on her right upper thigh.

Her boyfriend, Piers Morgan was asked what he finds most appealing about the red-headed Fergie.

Morgan gigged a bit, took a sip of his Stella Artois beer and replied, “Oh that’s an easy one mate. I love the way her pink nipples can get fully erect just at the sound of my voice."

SIDENOTE: Fergie is 62, Piers is 56, and Mick Jagger is 78.